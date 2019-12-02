|
Vivian Aureta Whaley
Sevierville - Vivian Aureta Whaley, age 93 of Sevierville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Mrs. Whaley was truly the matriarch of her family and ruled with pure love and compassion. Her door was always open to anyone and she cared and cooked for everyone. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Newton Lawson and Viola Clabo Lawson; four brothers and five sisters; and her loving husband, Rev. Loren L. Whaley. She is survived by her children, Lorene (Berk) Furrow, Chris (Alan) Sims, Rodney (Gwen) Whaley, Eddie (Brenda) Whaley, Penny (Bill) Harber, and Randel (Lorie) Whaley; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister Floy Rose Headrick; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley View Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Paula Joslin, 3183 Happy Hollow Road, Sevierville, Tn 37862. The family will receive friends 4-6:45 PM Thursday at Valley View Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 7 PM. Family and friends will meet at 10 AM Friday at Mattox Cemetery for interment. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019