Vivian Faye Jones
Knoxville - Vivian Faye Jones, age 82, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her father Stanley Jones who was a Seaman Second Class in the US Navy who died aboard the USS Indianapolis in World War II; mother Eula Messer Maples; sister Barbara Satterfield; and brother Kenneth Maples. She is survived by nieces Donna King, Wendy Stotsenburg, Melanie Bellar, and Nikki Maples-Reynolds; nephews Dennis Satterfield and Matt Maples; and several great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM for graveside services, Rev. Tom King officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019