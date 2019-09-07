Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
9010 Simpson Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Faye Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Faye Jones Obituary
Vivian Faye Jones

Knoxville - Vivian Faye Jones, age 82, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her father Stanley Jones who was a Seaman Second Class in the US Navy who died aboard the USS Indianapolis in World War II; mother Eula Messer Maples; sister Barbara Satterfield; and brother Kenneth Maples. She is survived by nieces Donna King, Wendy Stotsenburg, Melanie Bellar, and Nikki Maples-Reynolds; nephews Dennis Satterfield and Matt Maples; and several great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM for graveside services, Rev. Tom King officiating.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now