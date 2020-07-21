Vivian Jean Smith
On Sunday July 12, 2020, Vivian Jean Smith passed away, at the age of 88, at UT Medical Center. She was born on February 27, 1932 to Alvin Doss and Texie (Jarnigan) Stokes in Mascot, Tennessee. Vivian was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will terribly missed yet never forgotten.
Vivian was a faithful member of Community Evangelistic Church; she had a fervid love for God and a passion for her family and those in her community. She was also known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. It was widely known that you would never leave her house hungry and she would never turn you down if you asked for a plate. And if you were lucky, you got to experience her infamous lemon pound cake!
Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William Nichols, Earl and Howard Cecil Stokes, sisters, Annie Nichols Farr, Wille Pearl Simpson, and Mary Nolan Taylor.
Survived by sons, Robert (Josephine) Smith, Asbury Smith III, Gregory (Shameka) Smith; daughters, Theresia Smith, Debra (Al) Sumpter; grandchildren, Shanti Davis, Chea Smith of New Jersey, Niki (Terry) Martin, Tenaya (Anthony) Jones, Michelle (Curtis) Branner, Gregory Jr. (Calvina) Smith, Asbury Smith IV, Jomella Smith, Tavia Smith of North Carolina, and Omarr Fountain; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Marion Lucille Treece of Wilmington, Delaware; devoted cousin, Glenna Huff; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Friday, July 24, 2020, a public walk through visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at CEC, 2650 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville, TN. A private graveside will follow with Elder Reginald Strong as the eulogist. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks will be required. Flowers and other expressions of sympathy may be sent to 3108 Linden Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.