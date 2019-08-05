|
|
Vivian Louise Chesney
Luttrell - Vivian Louise Chesney age 64 of Luttrell passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Johnson's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Vivian was born to the late James (Jim) Griffin and Bertha Griffin. She is also preceded in death by her father-in-law Richard (Dick) Chesney; brothers Donnie and Michael Griffin; and sister Jane Lakin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Charles (Charlie) Chesney; daughter Amy Sampson-Shular and husband Robert; sons James (Jimmy) Chesney and wife Cindy, Danny Chesney and wife Michelle; grandchildren Isabella Chesney, Charlee Shular, Felicity and Cyndel Holmon, Faith and Hope Shular, Alexis Clem and Meagan Pierce; three great grandchildren; sisters Josie Wyrick and Peggy Griffin; brother David Griffin; mother-in-law Josie Chesney; sister-in-law Kathy Hensley and husband Terry; special nephew Terry Allen; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the Cooke-Campbell Mortuary. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2 P.M. in the Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Keith Williams and Rev. Darryl Williams officiating. Music will be by Jason Hensley. Burial will follow in the George H. Savage Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jason Hensley, Tim Atkins, Brad Hill, Jacob Hensley, Terry Hensley, Mike Hodge, Jerry Chesney, and Ronnie Lay.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019