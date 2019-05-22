Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
5901 Lyons View Pike
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Vivian Moehling English Obituary
Vivian Moehling English

Knoxville, TN

Vivian Moehling English, age 94 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday morning, May 20th at 9:53 a.m. She went for a family reunion in heaven.

She was born August 28, 1924 in Mount Prospect, Illinois to parents John P. Moehling & Maria Kirchoff Moehling. She was the wife of the late Gerald R. English.

As a member of Peace Lutheran Church, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. with Pastor Ralph Kirkpatrick officiating. A reception will follow at the church.

She will buried alongside her husband at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019
