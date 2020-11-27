1/1
Vivian Smith
Vivian Smith

Knoxville - Vivian Ann Smith age 75 of Karns, passed away November 25, 2020. She loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by husband, Douglas Smith; son, Brendan Smith; parents, Wilbur and Dixie Morton; sister, Pat Randolph. She is survived by son, Eric Smith; daughter, Melissa (Paul) D'Cruz; grandchildren, Baylor Smith, Lucas D'Cruz and Olivia D'Cruz; brothers, George, Henry, Ben and Mike Morton; sister, Louise Keys. The family will receive friends 3-5 pm Sunday. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 am Monday at Carpenter's Campground Cemetery in Maryville for a 12 noon graveside service. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
November 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
