Vivian Smith
Knoxville - Vivian Ann Smith age 75 of Karns, passed away November 25, 2020. She loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by husband, Douglas Smith; son, Brendan Smith; parents, Wilbur and Dixie Morton; sister, Pat Randolph. She is survived by son, Eric Smith; daughter, Melissa (Paul) D'Cruz; grandchildren, Baylor Smith, Lucas D'Cruz and Olivia D'Cruz; brothers, George, Henry, Ben and Mike Morton; sister, Louise Keys. The family will receive friends 3-5 pm Sunday. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 am Monday at Carpenter's Campground Cemetery in Maryville for a 12 noon graveside service. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
