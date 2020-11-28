1/
Vivian W. Chaffin
Powell - Vivian W. Chaffin, 92, of Powell, TN passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence. The Collinsville, Illinois native was a retired employee of South Central Bell, member of Olivet Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN and influenced all around her with love and kindness. She spent many years at their home on Norris Lake where she enjoyed boating, skiing and entertaining friends. She was the loving wife of the late Edgar C. Chaffin. She is survived by a step daughter: Becky Whitted and husband, Doug, Knoxville, TN; 3 step grandchildren: Jennifer Gibson, Rachel Bailes & Samuel McBee & wife, Kristen; 6 step great grandchildren: Haiden Leigh Gibson, David Gibson, Austin Bailes, Ellie Bailes, Grace (Sara) McBee and Benjamin McBee; extended family: N.S. Douglas and wife, Barbara, Charles Richard Douglas and Philip Douglas; her little dog: Button; She was preceded in death by her loving brother: Arnold Weseman. Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday at Crescent Hill Cemetery with Bro. Mike Harper officiating. Goad Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.goadfh.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goad Funeral Home
215 West Main St.
Scottsville, KY 42164
270-237-5432
