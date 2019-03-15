|
|
Volley H. Cunningham
Knoxville, TN
Volley H. Cunningham age 60 of Knoxville went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was such a kind and loving person, and was always concerned for his family. He loved his family, friends and the family pets. Always willing to lend a hand to help anyone in need. He loved woodworking and making things, one of his hobbies was building things including houses for the family pets and other various projects. He loved gardening and created many family garden projects. He grew prize winning tomatoes which he lovingly gave away to others. He enjoyed singing country and gospel songs. Preceded in death by parents, Mr. & Mrs. V. H. Cunningham. "It's not about the life you had; it's about the way you lived your life. He lived his."
Survivors: Sister, Kathy Cunningham and Janet Purcell. Several nieces, nephews and great nephews. The family will receive friends 12 noon -2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a 2:00 p.m. funeral service to follow Pastor Steve McDonald officiating. Burial to follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019