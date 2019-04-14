Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
Von C. Merritt
1939 - 2019
Von C. Merritt Obituary
Von C. Merritt

Knoxville, TN

Von C. Merritt went to be with his Savior April 12, 2019. He was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents George and Hazel Merritt, and Brother Ron Merritt. Survived by wife Mary Ann Merritt, brothers and sisters-in-law Jim and Delsie Merritt, Al and June Merritt, sisters and brothers-in-law Marie and Jack Rhyne, Janice and Bob Pendergrass, Almeda and Steve Lewis, and sister-in-law Maudella Merritt. The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:30 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service, Pastor Tom Ballard officiating. Pallbearers: John Bolton, John Ruble, Jonathan Hill, Herschel Baker, William Haynes, and Greg Rhyne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Rd, Knoxville, TN, or a . Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
