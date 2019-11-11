|
Von Ray Suffridge
Von Ray Suffridge passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2019, at his home in Kennesaw surrounded by his wife and children, following a short bout with cancer.
Visitation will be at 2:00 on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge, Kennesaw.
Funeral services will be held immediately following at 3:00 with Rev. Mike Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Cemetery.
Von is preceded in death by his parents, Harley & Caltha Suffridge, sister, Pauline Henderson and brother, Richard Suffridge. He is survived by wife, Lucy, daughters, Teresa (Dickie) Singletary, Brenda Haun, son, Dale (Kim) Suffridge. Grandchildren, Heather (Trey) Adams, Misty (Aren) Skellenger, Joshua (Jewel) Duncan, Cooper Suffridge and Kinsley Suffridge. Great-grandchildren; Foster, LynLee, Tori, Keiara, Bradley, Kinzey, Caralyn and Kaden. One great, great-grandson, Ryker. Nephew, Ricky Suffridge and nieces, Janice Henderson and Regina Willis. Sisters-in-law, Margaret Williamson and Mary Jean Miller.
Von was born and raised in Tennessee. He graduated from Powell High School. Von married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Lucy Miller on January 26, 1956. He lived a full and active life. He loved his family passionately. He was a heavy-duty truck parts salesman as well as having owned Kennesaw Truck Parts & Service before selling out to Mack Trucks. He enjoyed fishing and camping and even began to play golf after retirement. He was proud of his "Hole in one" and always looked forward to each outing with his golfing buddies. He was a creative woodworker. In the shop he built, he would sculpt Ballpoint pens, build coat racks, walking sticks, and many other things. He could build anything out of a board, discarded furniture or even golf clubs and golf balls. He worked at the North GA State Fair, at the VIP gate, for about 12 years. He enjoyed meeting the performers and has a wall of autographed pictures and lots of stories to tell. He loved his Lady Vols Basetball and followed them each season. He also followed Lady Vols softball and went to as many games as he could. He was definitely a Tennessee fan.
He was proud of his family and they were very proud of him. They can say what a lot of people can't. He was a good man! He was well-liked by all who knew him.
Von's family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks for all the prayers and support they have received.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019