Von Skyler Cox
- - Von Skyler Cox passed away on August 21, 2019 in Sevierville, Tennessee. He was the son of Nola Mae and Samuel Elwood Cox who preceded him in death. Von was born in Anderson County on October 14, 1955. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Mae Cox, and his brothers: EL Cox, Kyle Cox and Roland Cox. He's survived by his daughter Vonda Thompson (Phillip) of Bowling Green, KY, his 3 grandchildren: Alyssa, Andrew and Phillicia. He was also survived by his siblings: Ralph, Bill, Carol, Shirley, Starell, and Don, and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial service with close family members to honor him and his wishes at a later date. The family thanks you for your prayers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the cancer research center of your choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019