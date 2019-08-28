Resources
More Obituaries for Von Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Von Skyler Cox


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Von Skyler Cox Obituary
Von Skyler Cox

- - Von Skyler Cox passed away on August 21, 2019 in Sevierville, Tennessee. He was the son of Nola Mae and Samuel Elwood Cox who preceded him in death. Von was born in Anderson County on October 14, 1955. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Mae Cox, and his brothers: EL Cox, Kyle Cox and Roland Cox. He's survived by his daughter Vonda Thompson (Phillip) of Bowling Green, KY, his 3 grandchildren: Alyssa, Andrew and Phillicia. He was also survived by his siblings: Ralph, Bill, Carol, Shirley, Starell, and Don, and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial service with close family members to honor him and his wishes at a later date. The family thanks you for your prayers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the cancer research center of your choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Von's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.