Von Wiley Teaster
Sevierville - Von Wiley Teaster, age 86 of Sevierville, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Retired from the National Park Service, Mr. Teaster spent his career in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He was also an avid gardener.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Teaster, parents, Clifford and Josie Teaster, brother, Clyde Teaster, and sisters, Verl Morrison and Freda Herrmann.
Survivors: Wife: Etheleen Lane Teaster; Grandchildren: Ian and Simon Cooper; Brothers: Rex Teaster and wife Jean; Brother-in-law: Marion Lane and wife Galyna; Sister-in-law: Margie Beacher and husband Chip.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764-7660.
Graveside service and interment 10 AM Friday in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens with Rev. Hudson Chesteen officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post # 104. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 24, 2019