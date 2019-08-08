|
Vontella Cole
Maynardville - Vontella Louise (Lay) Cole-age 75 of Maynardville went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Community Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Virgie Lay; also preceded in death by daughter, Barbara Baker; son, Keith Baker; brothers, A. J. Lay, Elvin "Preach" Lay, Junior Lay, Ralph Lay and sister, Amy Lynch.
Survived by loving husband of 44 wonderful years, Dale Cole; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Tammy Baker of Westminster, Maryland; daughter, Kim Baker of Maynardville; step-son, Wayne Cole and wife, Debbie of Maynardville. Twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, sister, Dula Hamilton of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews along with a host of friends. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff and nurses of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, Knoxville.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating with music by Vickie Sharp and The Union Church Singers. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Cole Cemetery, New Tazewell. Meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Saturday. Pallbearers: Gene Nicley, Leonard Nicely, Michael Sills, Bea Bub Munsey, Billy Smith, Brian Brooks. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made toward funeral expenses. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019