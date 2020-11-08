1/1
Lenoir City - W. Clark Meredith - age 78 of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly Friday evening, November 6, 2020. Clark was born in Alcoa, Tennessee on March 26, 1942. He was admitted to the Georgia bar in 1966 and the Tennessee bar in 1967; and is currently a member of the Anderson County (President, 1970) and the Tennessee Bar Associations as well as the State Bar of Georgia. Mr. Meredith was educated at both the University of Tennessee and Emory University; where he was a member of Phi Alpha Delta. Mr. Meredith served as an Oak Ridge Charter Commissioner in 1974. Mr. Meredith has been an active litigator for 32 years and holds membership in the TTLA and the association of TL of A. He is also the Managing Partner of Joyce, Meredith, Flitcroft, and Normand, and senior trial attorney. Clark was an avid golfer, loved boating and enjoyed catching a big fish more than anything. Preceded in death by his parents, George Clifton Meredith and Helen Moody Meredith and his brother, Gary Meredith. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marie Meredith; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Suzy Meredith; daughter, Joan Eskow; step-daughter, Julia Dunne; grandchildren, Amy and Wendy Meredith, Joe Fitts, Michael and Sarah Dunne. Friends may come by Click Funeral Home between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, November 9th to pay their respects. Private graveside services will be held. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
