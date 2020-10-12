W. D. "Darrell" Phelps
Friendsville, TN - W. D. "Darrell" Phelps, age 99 of Friendsville, TN passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Marie Jones Phelps; his mother and father, Rose and Esco Phelps; and several brothers and sisters.
Darrell was a WWII Navy Veteran (US Navy Armed Guard), worked many years with Lambert Brothers (Vulcan Materials), Veech May Wilson, Blount County Sheriff's Department, and the Friendsville Police Department. Darrell was an avid 'coon hunter and loved the outdoors. He was the oldest surviving member of the Blount County Phelps family.
He is survived by his son, Bill (wife, Pat Williams Phelps), son, Gene (wife Helen Phelps), daughter, Rosalie Mikles; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may call at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 14th from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service on Thursday, October 15th at 1:00 PM.
Many thanks for the care given to him at Asbury Place.
