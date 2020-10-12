1/
W. D. "Darrell" Phelps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W. D. "Darrell" Phelps

Friendsville, TN - W. D. "Darrell" Phelps, age 99 of Friendsville, TN passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Marie Jones Phelps; his mother and father, Rose and Esco Phelps; and several brothers and sisters.

Darrell was a WWII Navy Veteran (US Navy Armed Guard), worked many years with Lambert Brothers (Vulcan Materials), Veech May Wilson, Blount County Sheriff's Department, and the Friendsville Police Department. Darrell was an avid 'coon hunter and loved the outdoors. He was the oldest surviving member of the Blount County Phelps family.

He is survived by his son, Bill (wife, Pat Williams Phelps), son, Gene (wife Helen Phelps), daughter, Rosalie Mikles; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 14th from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service on Thursday, October 15th at 1:00 PM.

Many thanks for the care given to him at Asbury Place.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved