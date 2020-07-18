Walker Hodges
Knoxville - Walker Doyle Hodges was called home by his Heavenly Father on July 16, 2020. Walker, known affectionately as WD, Daddy, and Papa, was born August 3, 1951 in Lily, KY to Otis Hodges and Willa Dean Conner. He is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather William Conner. He is survived by his wife and faithful companion Janice Hodges; children Tara Fox and husband Tommy, Leah McCarus and husband Mark, and Jeremy Hodges and wife Samantha; brother Gerald Hodges and wife Jana, sister Antha Wilson, brother Barry Hodges and wife Vivian, sister Robin Hodges, brother Ray Sparks, sister Carol Ray and husband Henry, brother Donnie Hodges and wife Rachelle, brother Lonnie Hodges and wife Kim, and step-mother Carolyn Hodges. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Anna Grace Fox, Caroline Mae Fox, Ella Jane Fox, Jackson Henry Fox, Millie Kate Fox, Benjamin David Fox, Shelby Claire Fox, Aaron Scott McCarus, Mark Andrew McCarus, Addison Lea McCarus, Jolie Selina Hodges, Jonah Lawson Hodges, and Ava Lynn Hodges. Walker starred in football, basketball and baseball at Karns High School and later played football for Mars Hill College (NC) and Maryville College (TN). Walker and Janice traveled the country while Walker played and recorded music with his cousin, Jerry Marcum. After settling back down in Knoxville, Walker went to work for Fed Ex where he was employed for 25 years before retiring in 2014. Throughout his life, Walker loved sports, singing and playing music, playing golf, and coaching his children in sports. Walker faithfully followed his children around the country as they played sports throughout college and then to their homes in TN, WV, FL, and TX to spend time with his grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Powell, TN. We are grateful to the caring nursing staff at UT Hospital and Tennova Turkey Creek, particularly Mackenzie White and Leonard Hobart; thank you so much for your care. For over 20 years, Walker donated a portion of his Fed Ex salary to St. Jude Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please donate to this worthy cause in his name. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Phil Jones officiating.
