Rev. Wallace Eugene Newman
Cornelia, GA
Rev. Wallace Eugene Newman - 105, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on February 28, 2019. Rev. Newman was born September 24, 1913 in Adams County, Nebraska. He became a Methodist Minister in 1942. Rev. Newman lovingly served his Lord and shared his Love with everyone he met. Rev. Newman was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Belle McNutt Newman (August 1980). He is survived by his two daughters, Patricia Miner and Ruth Hahn; two grandchildren, Kimberly Childs and Timothy Minor; and two great grandchildren, Katharine and Benjamin Childs. Calling hours will be Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924. A Celebration of Life service for Rev. Wallace Eugene Newman will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 with Rev. David Smith and Ashley Helton officiating. The family will travel in procession immediately following the service to Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services. Family request in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Asbury United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Bridges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Newman family. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019