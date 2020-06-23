Wallace Peoples
Wallace Peoples

Knoxville - Wallace Nathan Peoples age 94, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at U.T. Medical Center. He was of the Christian faith. Wallace was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre. He really loved dogs; he loved to read; was an avid golfer and loved to travel.

Preceded in death by wife, Henrietta G. Peoples; son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Vickie Peoples; sisters, Charlotte, Elizabeth and Stella; brother, Earl.

Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Jim Burkins of Knoxville; granddaughters, Amy Kennedy (Kevin), Jennifer Hicks (Shawn), and Mindy Hickman (Chris); great-grandchildren, Skyler Kennedy and Ellie Hicks; half-sister, Tima Hickman; half-brother, Charles Peoples (Naomi) both of Shoals, Indiana; 2 step-granddaughters; 5 step-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and other family members.

Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Luckey Steele officiating. Graveside services will be private. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Peoples' guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
JUN
26
Service
07:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

