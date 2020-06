Wallace Peoples

Wallace PeoplesKnoxville - Wallace Nathan Peoples age 94, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at U.T. Medical Center. He was of the Christian faith. Wallace was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre. He really loved dogs; he loved to read; was an avid golfer and loved to travel.Preceded in death by wife, Henrietta G. Peoples; son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Vickie Peoples; sisters, Charlotte, Elizabeth and Stella; brother, Earl.Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Jim Burkins of Knoxville; granddaughters, Amy Kennedy (Kevin), Jennifer Hicks (Shawn), and Mindy Hickman (Chris); great-grandchildren, Skyler Kennedy and Ellie Hicks; half-sister, Tima Hickman; half-brother, Charles Peoples (Naomi) both of Shoals, Indiana; 2 step-granddaughters; 5 step-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and other family members.Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Luckey Steele officiating. Graveside services will be private. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Peoples' guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com