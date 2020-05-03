Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Andersonville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wally Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wally Lowery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wally Lowery Obituary
Wally Lowery

Andersonville - Wally Lowery, 33, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 1,2020. Wally was blessed with a loving family and many friends who will miss him dearly. Wally is survived by his father, Wallace Lowery, mother, Cindy Border (Dan), sister, Katie Tallant (Austin), step siblings, Steven Rice, Stewart Rice (Kaci), Sarah Sellers (Ron), Jenna Carrol (Brandon), Brent Border and a host of precious nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends. A call of convenience will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Tuesday, May 5th from 9:00 am-4:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 6th at 10:45am at Andersonville Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service . Reverend Phil Jones will officiate the graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 3 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -