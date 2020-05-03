|
|
Wally Lowery
Andersonville - Wally Lowery, 33, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 1,2020. Wally was blessed with a loving family and many friends who will miss him dearly. Wally is survived by his father, Wallace Lowery, mother, Cindy Border (Dan), sister, Katie Tallant (Austin), step siblings, Steven Rice, Stewart Rice (Kaci), Sarah Sellers (Ron), Jenna Carrol (Brandon), Brent Border and a host of precious nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends. A call of convenience will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Tuesday, May 5th from 9:00 am-4:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 6th at 10:45am at Andersonville Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service . Reverend Phil Jones will officiate the graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 3 to May 5, 2020