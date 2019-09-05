|
Walter A. Aguilar
Knoxville - Walter A. Aguilar, age 84, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Walter was born in Oruro, Bolivia; grew up in Santiago, Chile; and was educated in Germany. He came to the U.S. for his post-graduate work but found his destiny. Walter was a Veteran of the United States Army. His vocation was biochemistry and research. He epitomized life-long learning. His passions were classical music, soccer, the outdoors, dogs, politics, and his family.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn and sons Peter and Eric of Knoxville; daughters Denise and Alexandra, and granddaughters Alicia, Beatrice, and Nora of Germany; sister-in-law Debbie Dexter and brother-in-law Darrell Dexter of Knoxville; and a large family of brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews in both the U.S. and South America. He treasured friendships and was a social butterfly who could never go anywhere without encountering friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm in the Parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 with a Memorial Service to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Salvation Army or your local animal shelter.
Condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019