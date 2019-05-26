|
Walter A. Goforth, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Walter A. Goforth Jr., 91, of Knoxville passed away on May 24. Everyone who knew Walter loved him. He was the life of the party and had a zest for life that is irreplaceable.
Walter was a world traveler from his Navy days as a WWll veteran and had been to so many places in the US during his time as a truck driver that his family could barely keep up! He was a devout Atlanta Braves follower and could rival any true Braves fan in trivia. Walter was a kind and giving person and his family and friends will miss him terribly.
He is survived by his grandson, Zach and wife; his granddaughter, Ashley, and great grandchildren: Breona, Kamea, and KJ; his siblings: Barbara and Howard, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is being greeted in heaven by his wife, Mildred; daughter, Sharon; parents, Walter and Esther; siblings: Bruce and Cecil; and other family and friends.
His life will live on through the people who knew and loved him. Share your remembrance of Walter at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 on Monday, May 27, with receiving of friends from 6-7 pm and service following.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019