Walter Anthony Ferguson
Andersonville, TN
Walter Anthony Ferguson, age 46, passed away on Tuesday, February 26th 2019. He was born in Knoxville, TN to James E. and Toni Ferguson on October 25th 1972. He grew up in Clinton, TN and was raised in the Catholic faith at St. Therese Catholic Church. He graduated from Clinton High School, attended Pellissippi State where he received an Associates Degree in Environmental Engineering and
continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Science from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. He is survived by his
parents, Toni and Jim Ferguson of Andersonville, TN; his loving and caring sisters, Laura Gentry and husband Mike of Gladwin, MI; Melanie Toler and husband Roger of Powell, TN as well as their children: twins Eva and Nelson and Anna Rose. He was the proud father of Nicholas, Caleb and Roman Ferguson and granddaughter, Alyssa Ferguson. Prior to his terminal illness, he gave loving care to the patients at Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center as a certified nurse's assistant and continued his
education in other areas of health care and was working on his certification in wound care when he became seriously ill. He loved to cook, write poetry and worked as a "cut man" at mixed martial arts events, both amateur and professional. The funeral mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on March 10th at 1p.m. with Fr. Richard Armstrong celebrating along with
concelebrants Monsignor Bill Gahagan and Deacons Dan Hosford and Patrick Murphy-Racey followed by visitation with the family and a Celebration of Life reception in the parish hall. (Day light savings time starts that day) The inurnment will be following the reception at St. Joseph's Columbarium. Deacon Dan Hosford will accompany the family for the blessing and Rite of Commital. A special thank you to his work family of PNRC, who were very dear to him; the caring staff of Cumberland Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lafollette, TN and Amedisys Hospice Care, especially his special nurse, Justin. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to either: PNRC Recreation Therapy Department (1901 Clinch Ave. Knoxville, TN 37916 Attn: Patricia Neal Rehab) or St Mary's Legacy Clinic (805 S. Northshore Dr. Knoxville, TN 37919;
865-212-5570)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019