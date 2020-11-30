1/1
Walter Craig (Wally) Welch
Walter Craig (Wally) Welch

Knoxville - Walter Craig (Wally) Welch - age 79, formerly of Maryville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Jefferson Park at Dandridge Nursing Home. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church where he dearly loved his friends in his Sunday school class. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, serving in Vietnam. Wally never met a stranger and was a good friend to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane, and his parents, Robert F. and Rachel Welch. He is survived by his son, Allen (Lisa) of White Pine, and his grandchildren, Laura (Joshua) Jones of Pasadena, CA, Jonathan and Nicholas Welch of White Pine. He is also survived by special family members, Fern Wolfe and Preston Winegar of Bean Station. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Jefferson Park for the love and care they provided for Wally during these most challenging times. Family and friends will gather at 11:15 am Monday, December 7, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy for an 11:30 am graveside service with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Rose Ignacio Fund, c/o Sevier Heights Baptist Church, 3232 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. This is a mission to the Navajo Indians in New Mexico that Wally visited and supported along with his wife, Jane, and members of his Sunday school class. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
