Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Roseberry Cemetery
Knoxville - Walter Michael Darden, age 76, passed away August 18, 2019. Mike was a plumber by trade for over 50 years. He loved fishing and his time on the lake. Preceded in death by parents; father Walter James Darden and mother Florida Mae Darden, sister Judy Darden. He is survived by daughter Sherri Darden, sons; Mike Darden (Peggy), Jody Darden and Tommy Darden (Cindy) brother; Jim Darden (Evelyn), several grandchildren and great grandchildren, honorary daughter Missy Beeler, special friends; Gene McMillian, Hubert Weaver, Johnny Stafford, Larry Greenlee, Dennis Drinnon and Mary Mease. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Jody Darden and Rev. Chris Daugherty officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and proceed to Roseberry Cemetery for an interment service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Darden officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
