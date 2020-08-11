Walter David Shultz
Walter David Shultz (David) passed into the arms of Jesus Monday August 10, 2020. David graduated from Sevier County High School and obtained a degree from the University of TN. He has been a lifetime resident of Sevier County. He was a favorite among customers and tourists at Home Depot and Workshop Tools. David was an avid reader, fly fisherman, sci-fi enthusiast and UT football fan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, special angel Misty Dawn Shultz, daughters, Gena Rains and Jennifer Rains Whitaker; parents, Lloyd David and Alline Marie Shultz; brother, Troy Gene Shultz, sister Georgia Lee Shultz-Watson. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Geraldine Webb Shultz of Seymour; daughter, Deanna Williams of Seymour; son-in-law, Randy Whitaker of Appling, GA ; three grandchildren, Christy (Ray) Bozeman, of Appling GA, Leslie (Chris) Cunningham, of Augusta GA, and Cody Williams, of Seymour,TN; 12 great grandchildren, Ariel (Chris), Ivory (Justin), Kaitlyn, Austin, Gage, Colby, Sarah, Landon, Leila, Lillyana and twins Kayden and Kollin of Seymour, 2 great great grandchildren Katherine and Nina Kaye; sisters, Estia Henry, Elizabeth (Tidy) Braswell; Marty (Paul) Hamilton, Edna (Earl) Williams; he was blessed with a cousin and best friend Wayne (Rosemary) Ogle. Wayne took great care of David and took him to every single appointment he had over the last few years, always brightening his days. There are many nieces, nephews, colleagues, neighbors, friends and extended family members that will miss him greatly. Graveside service will be 10AM Thursday at Boyd's Creek Cemetery with Rev. Tim Martin officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com