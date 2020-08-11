1/
Walter David Shultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter David Shultz

Walter David Shultz (David) passed into the arms of Jesus Monday August 10, 2020. David graduated from Sevier County High School and obtained a degree from the University of TN. He has been a lifetime resident of Sevier County. He was a favorite among customers and tourists at Home Depot and Workshop Tools. David was an avid reader, fly fisherman, sci-fi enthusiast and UT football fan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, special angel Misty Dawn Shultz, daughters, Gena Rains and Jennifer Rains Whitaker; parents, Lloyd David and Alline Marie Shultz; brother, Troy Gene Shultz, sister Georgia Lee Shultz-Watson. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Geraldine Webb Shultz of Seymour; daughter, Deanna Williams of Seymour; son-in-law, Randy Whitaker of Appling, GA ; three grandchildren, Christy (Ray) Bozeman, of Appling GA, Leslie (Chris) Cunningham, of Augusta GA, and Cody Williams, of Seymour,TN; 12 great grandchildren, Ariel (Chris), Ivory (Justin), Kaitlyn, Austin, Gage, Colby, Sarah, Landon, Leila, Lillyana and twins Kayden and Kollin of Seymour, 2 great great grandchildren Katherine and Nina Kaye; sisters, Estia Henry, Elizabeth (Tidy) Braswell; Marty (Paul) Hamilton, Edna (Earl) Williams; he was blessed with a cousin and best friend Wayne (Rosemary) Ogle. Wayne took great care of David and took him to every single appointment he had over the last few years, always brightening his days. There are many nieces, nephews, colleagues, neighbors, friends and extended family members that will miss him greatly. Graveside service will be 10AM Thursday at Boyd's Creek Cemetery with Rev. Tim Martin officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Boyd's Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved