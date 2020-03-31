Services
Cremation and Funeral Services of Tennessee
572 Hwy 70S
Pegram, TN 37143
(615) 477-9359
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Walter G. (Wally) Fisher


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Walter G. (Wally) Fisher Obituary
Dr. Walter G. (Wally) Fisher

Knoxville - Dr. Walter G. Fisher (Wally), age 57, left this earth far too soon on March 26, 2020. He leaves behind the loves of his life: daughter Susanna Fisher, son Caden Fisher, and Jennifer McCurry. His father Josh Fisher of Lebanon, OH, preceded him in death. He is also survived by his mother Betty Fisher of Lebanon, OH; brother Josh Fisher (Leesa) of Loudon, TN; sister Debbie Sayre (Jack) of Lebanon, OH; brother Mike Fisher of Lebanon, OH; nephews Matt Sayre (Julie), Elias Sayre, Noah Sayre of Lebanon, OH; special cousin Elaine Gaylor of Melbourne, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Wally was born in Dayton, OH, on April 30, 1962. He earned his BS in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati and his PhD in Analytical Chemistry from Purdue University. He moved to Knoxville in 1992 to work for ORNL. He helped start up Photogen Biopharmaceuticals (Provectus) and then his own company, Galt Technologies. Wally was a generous, eccentric soul. His brilliant mind, loving heart, high energy and colorful vocabulary will be missed by all who had the privilege to know and love him. A celebration of Wally's life will be announced at a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to charities of your choosing in his name.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -