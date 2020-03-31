|
Dr. Walter G. (Wally) Fisher
Knoxville - Dr. Walter G. Fisher (Wally), age 57, left this earth far too soon on March 26, 2020. He leaves behind the loves of his life: daughter Susanna Fisher, son Caden Fisher, and Jennifer McCurry. His father Josh Fisher of Lebanon, OH, preceded him in death. He is also survived by his mother Betty Fisher of Lebanon, OH; brother Josh Fisher (Leesa) of Loudon, TN; sister Debbie Sayre (Jack) of Lebanon, OH; brother Mike Fisher of Lebanon, OH; nephews Matt Sayre (Julie), Elias Sayre, Noah Sayre of Lebanon, OH; special cousin Elaine Gaylor of Melbourne, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Wally was born in Dayton, OH, on April 30, 1962. He earned his BS in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati and his PhD in Analytical Chemistry from Purdue University. He moved to Knoxville in 1992 to work for ORNL. He helped start up Photogen Biopharmaceuticals (Provectus) and then his own company, Galt Technologies. Wally was a generous, eccentric soul. His brilliant mind, loving heart, high energy and colorful vocabulary will be missed by all who had the privilege to know and love him. A celebration of Wally's life will be announced at a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to charities of your choosing in his name.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020