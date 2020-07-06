Walter "Walt" Lee Fraley, Jr.Arlington, TX - Walter "Walt" Lee Fraley, Jr. formerly of Knoxville passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home in Arlington, Texas. He was predeceased by his mother, Annie Lee Cunningham.Educated in the Knoxville school system, he was a member of Austin High School, class of 1960. Served in the US Army as an Airborne Infantryman and the 173rd Airborne Reg. Airborne Reg. Vietnamese Airborne as an Advisor and MACV IN Vietnam. He received numerous awards and Decorations to include the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachute Badge, Army Commendation with "V" Device (valor). His last duty assignment was at Ft. Benning as the NCOIC Tower Number Two. Walter retired from the Military as a Master Sergeant (E-8) after 21 years of Faithful Service to a Grateful Nation.Survivors, brother, SGM Charlie (Carolyn) Fraley (retired), Radcliff, KY; devoted sister, Maxine Cunningham (Antioch, TN); daughter, Rashenda Fraley; nephews, nieces and numerous cousins.Celebration of Walter's was held, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Grand Prairie Funeral Home, 733 Dalworth St., Grand Prairie, TX, 75050. Interment, DFW Veterans Cemetery.Condolences may be sent to Maxine Cunningham, 5164 Pebble Creek Dr., Antioch, TN 37013Announcement by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY