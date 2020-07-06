1/1
Walter Lee "Walt" Fraley Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Walt" Lee Fraley, Jr.

Arlington, TX - Walter "Walt" Lee Fraley, Jr. formerly of Knoxville passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home in Arlington, Texas. He was predeceased by his mother, Annie Lee Cunningham.

Educated in the Knoxville school system, he was a member of Austin High School, class of 1960. Served in the US Army as an Airborne Infantryman and the 173rd Airborne Reg. Airborne Reg. Vietnamese Airborne as an Advisor and MACV IN Vietnam. He received numerous awards and Decorations to include the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachute Badge, Army Commendation with "V" Device (valor). His last duty assignment was at Ft. Benning as the NCOIC Tower Number Two. Walter retired from the Military as a Master Sergeant (E-8) after 21 years of Faithful Service to a Grateful Nation.

Survivors, brother, SGM Charlie (Carolyn) Fraley (retired), Radcliff, KY; devoted sister, Maxine Cunningham (Antioch, TN); daughter, Rashenda Fraley; nephews, nieces and numerous cousins.

Celebration of Walter's was held, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Grand Prairie Funeral Home, 733 Dalworth St., Grand Prairie, TX, 75050. Interment, DFW Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to Maxine Cunningham, 5164 Pebble Creek Dr., Antioch, TN 37013

Announcement by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved