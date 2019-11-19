|
Walter Purnell
Knoxville - Purnell, Walter D. 90 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. He was a longtime member of Shannondale Presbyterian Church where he was very dedicated to the function and upkeep of the church. Walter served as an Army Medic during the Korean War and was a proud veteran. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Walter enjoyed spending time with family, working at his business, and giving back to the community. He was a honored member of the Lions Club in Lake City. Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Purnell; daughter, Karen Bradley; grandson, Kevin Bradley; siblings, Kittie Speight, Charline Smith, Hugh Purnell. He is survived by grandsons; Adam Bradley, Derek Bradley; great granddaughters, Savannah, Emma, Alexis; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12-2pm with funeral service at 2pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Procession to Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike for burial Friday, November 22nd at 3pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019