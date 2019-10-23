Resources
Walter Tomasello (Tom) Freeman passed away on Oct. 21, 2019 after an extended illness at The Gardens at Lake Brook with his devoted wife by his side.

Tom was born February 18, 1952 to Joyce Tomasello Freeman and Walter Heath Freeman in St. Augustine, Florida. After moving to Atlantic Beach, FL at age 5 he graduated from Fletcher High School in 1970 and graduated from Valdosta State University in 1974. With his accounting degree, he worked in the banking industry as a computer expert. After marrying his wife, Lane, he moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1999.

He was a gentle, loving and generous husband, father and friend. His greatest passion was caring for his son Lake. He loved the ocean and had an extensive collection of marine life artifacts.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lane Lakenan Freeman, his son, Thomas Lakenan Freeman, his sister, Daneri Freeman Gay, and two nephews, Michael Hunter Gay and Walter Ryan Gay.

A family service will be conducted at a later date. Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution in remembrance of Tom may consider: Ridgedale Alternative School, 4600 Ridgedale Road, Knoxville, TN 37921 or Interfaith Health Clinic, 315 Gill Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
