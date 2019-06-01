|
|
Walter Ward
Lenoir City, TN
Walter Ward age 77 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home. Walter was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he cherished his family. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the VFW. Walter was a retired iron worker and a former Pentecostal Pastor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Leona Jacobs Ward; daughter, Valerie Newcomb; brothers, Hubert Ward, Dennis Ward, Michael Anthony Ward and Phillip Joe Ward and sister, Florence Lee. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Dottie Ward; children: Melinda Ward, Lisa Griffitt (Terry), Wendy Ward (Mark), and Nola Thomas (Randy Wilcox); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie Ward (Janet) Herbert Ward (Ann), Mark Ward, David Ward and Stevie Ward; sisters, Shelia Massey (Larry), Linda Bandy (Tony), Jeanetta James and Faye Jaynes; many nieces and nephews; his best friend and beloved dog, Rusty. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Herbert Ward, Mark Ward and Zack Ward officiating. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or Smoky Mountain Children's Home, 449 McCarn Circle, Sevierville, TN 37862. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 1, 2019