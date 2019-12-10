|
Walter Woodrow "Woody" Law
Knoxville - Walter Woodrow (Woody) Law, 62, passed away peacefully at home on December 10th, 2019 following a courageous battle against cancer.
Walter is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Walter and Martha Law, his sister Sandra Camp and sister in-law Nannette Crowell. He is survived by his wife Melissa Crowell Law, his children Rachel Scarbrough (Tim) and Martha Law (Ana), and his grandchildren Gracie and Grayson. Also survived by his brother Sid Law (Donna), brother in-law Chuck Camp (Pat) and their children and grandchildren.
Walter was born on July 25,1957 in Memphis, TN. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1981. Walter was a highly accomplished engineer and earned respect among his peers. He was deeply involved in ASHRAE and held leadership positions at the local, regional, and national level.
Walter was a family man and a loving father. He married Melissa Crowell in 1983 and the couple raised two beautiful strong daughters. Walter, an active member at Cokesbury United Methodist Church served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and also taught Disciple bible study for many years.
The family will celebrate Walter's life at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 12 in the Cokesbury United Methodist Church sanctuary at 9908 Kingston Pike. A reception and receiving of friends will follow. Rev. Charles Maynard and Rev. Rebekah Fetzer will officiate. In leu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church or ASHRAE.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019