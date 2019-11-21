Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Interment
Following Services
Asbury Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Wright


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Wright Obituary
Walter Wright

Knoxville - The Walter Curtis Wright, "C", - passed away on November 20, 2019. He was 90 years old. He resided at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home in Knoxville, TN. C was born on February 27, 1929 in Knoxville, TN. He is preceded in death by parents, Roxie Arms Cox and Colonel Walter Brock; adopted parents, Grace Noble Arms and Ernest Lee Wright; and loving wife, Mattie Louise Burkhart Wright. C was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force and National Guard from 1950 to 1959. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy and retired from Pratt Whitney Aircraft in 1992. He lived in Jupiter, Florida where he and Mattie raised their four sons before moving back to Knoxville, TN after retirement. He was a member of Asbury Heights Methodist Church. He enjoyed photography, target shooting, University of Tennessee sports, and the Miami Dolphins. He is survived by son, Walter Curtis Wright and wife Yulia; granddaughter, Mattie; great-grandsons, Jaxson and Owen; step-granddaughters, Margarita and Milana; son, Dennis Hobart Wright and wife Leanne; grandson, Travis Wright and wife Denise; great-granddaughter, Jaime; step great-grandson, Derik; grandsons, Chad Wright and Cody Wright; great-granddaughters, Lyla and Charley; son, Alan Bradley and wife Dena; grandchildren, Kristen Wright, Brad Wright and wife Heather; great-grandson, Link, Jason Wright; great-granddaughter, Willow and Alex Wright; step-grandchildren, Austin Smith and wife Bailey; great-granddaughters, McKinlee, Breelyn, and Stephanie Smith, Sydney Burke and Alex Burke; and son, Richard Scott Wright and wife Sabine. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Ashley Sullivan Helton officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -