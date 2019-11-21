|
Walter Wright
Knoxville - The Walter Curtis Wright, "C", - passed away on November 20, 2019. He was 90 years old. He resided at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home in Knoxville, TN. C was born on February 27, 1929 in Knoxville, TN. He is preceded in death by parents, Roxie Arms Cox and Colonel Walter Brock; adopted parents, Grace Noble Arms and Ernest Lee Wright; and loving wife, Mattie Louise Burkhart Wright. C was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force and National Guard from 1950 to 1959. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy and retired from Pratt Whitney Aircraft in 1992. He lived in Jupiter, Florida where he and Mattie raised their four sons before moving back to Knoxville, TN after retirement. He was a member of Asbury Heights Methodist Church. He enjoyed photography, target shooting, University of Tennessee sports, and the Miami Dolphins. He is survived by son, Walter Curtis Wright and wife Yulia; granddaughter, Mattie; great-grandsons, Jaxson and Owen; step-granddaughters, Margarita and Milana; son, Dennis Hobart Wright and wife Leanne; grandson, Travis Wright and wife Denise; great-granddaughter, Jaime; step great-grandson, Derik; grandsons, Chad Wright and Cody Wright; great-granddaughters, Lyla and Charley; son, Alan Bradley and wife Dena; grandchildren, Kristen Wright, Brad Wright and wife Heather; great-grandson, Link, Jason Wright; great-granddaughter, Willow and Alex Wright; step-grandchildren, Austin Smith and wife Bailey; great-granddaughters, McKinlee, Breelyn, and Stephanie Smith, Sydney Burke and Alex Burke; and son, Richard Scott Wright and wife Sabine. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Ashley Sullivan Helton officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019