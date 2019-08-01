|
Wanda Argyle Pratt Weigel
West Knoxville - Wanda Argyle Pratt Weigel, age 100, of West Knoxville, daughter of the late Charter Emsley and Adelia Luttrell Pratt, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Wanda was a member of Faith Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from Knox County Schools.
Wanda was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles W. Weigel; brothers and sisters-in law, Elmer E. and Helen Pratt, Kenneth L. and Gladys Pratt, Floyd and Jessie Pratt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gladys and Whitt Gross, Juanita and Sherman Breeden, Virginia and Glyn Bounds, Ruth and J.C. Burkhart, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Francis and Wallace Burroughs.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Charlene and Jack Troutt, Rosemary and Carl Rutherford; grandchildren, Celeste Lewis and husband, Jamie; Nathan Troutt and wife Rebecca; Andrew Rutherford and wife Kendall, Jennifer Rutherford; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Troutt, Braxton, Britton, and Baylor Lewis; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, August 2 at Faith Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Highway 70 Lenoir City with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Greg Tucker officiating. Pallbearers will be Jack Troutt, Carl Rutherford, Jamie Lewis, Nathan Troutt, Andrew Rutherford, Braxton Lewis. Britton and Baylor Lewis will be Honorary Pallbearers. The family and friends will meet Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 9:00 am interment service. Memorials may be made to Faith Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Highway 70 Lenoir City, TN 37772. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019