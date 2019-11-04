Services
Wanda Browning Lett

Wanda Browning Lett Obituary
Wanda Browning Lett

Knoxville - Wanda Browning Lett, age 87, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Preceded in death by husband of 42 years James Edsel Lett, parents Vaughn and Gladys Browning, sisters Helen Wright Reasor and Jewell Flenniken. Survivors include sons Greg Lett and Jeff (Robin) Lett, daughter Jennifer Lett, brothers Ronald V. Browning and Troy Curtis "Bud" Browning, grandchildren Daniel Lett, Dustin (Mattie) Lett, and Drew Lett, great-grandchildren Owen and Olivia Lett, several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. Family will receive friends 4:00-6:00pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow, Rev. James Robertson officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:45am Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery for a 12:00pm interment. Flowers are appreciated, as well as, memorials that may be given to Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund, 7916 Pedigo Rd Knoxville, TN 37938, Alzheimer's Tennessee, www.alztennessee.org/give, or to a charity that is close to your heart. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -