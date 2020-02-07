Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Buckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Buckner


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Buckner Obituary
Wanda Buckner

Andersonville - Wanda Darlene Wallace Buckner, age 75 of Andersonville, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Waters of Clinton.

Preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Buckner; father, James Edwin Wallace; and sister, Nola Wallace.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Lee Boyd Wallace; sons, Russell (Kimberly) Buckner of Andersonville and Steven (Cheyenne) Buckner of Rocky Top; daughter, Sherri (Lee) Hamner of Andersonville; brother, Jim Ed (Sharon) Wallace of Norris; sister, Merna (Jim) Crawhorn of Andersonville; grandchildren, David, Nathan, Phillip, and Norah Hamner, Kyle Buckner, Ayreona and Kole Buckner, Jaylynn and Rebecca Baker, Riley Savage, and Jacob Robertson; special nephew, Mike Ensley of Andersonville; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 Pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -