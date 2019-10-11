|
|
Wanda Caldwell
Knoxville - Wanda Galyon Caldwell, age 83 of Knoxville, born January 24, 1936, passed away October 11, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Galilee Baptist Church and taught in the Knox County School System for 36 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Juanita Pryor Galyon; husband, Johnnie Caldwell; brother, Jerry Galyon. Survived by daughter, Aimee Perry (Dwayne); son, John E. "Eddy" Caldwell (Christy); grandchildren, John David, Krista Leigh and Jake Perry and Morgan Caldwell; three sisters, Regina Sherrod (Charles), Sharon Godfrey (Jim), Kaylene Howard (Benny); sister in-law, Barbara Galyon; 9 nieces and nephews; 11 great nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wanda's caregivers, especially Taylor Smith. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13th from 1-2:30 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to of Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org or Galilee Baptist Church, 8622 Pickens Gap Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E. Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019