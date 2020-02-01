Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
More Obituaries for Wanda Carmichael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Carmichael


1937 - 2020
Wanda Carmichael Obituary
Wanda Carmichael

Knoxville - Wanda Carmichael, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born in Knoxville on May 29, 1937. Wanda was a faithful member at Sevier Heights Church for many years. She was also a beautician for several years. Preceded in death by her husband, John Carmichael; late husband, Vaughn Jones; daughter, Pamela Jones; father, Bradley Collins; mother, Mallie Branson; sisters, Laura Woods, Eugene Collins; brother, James Collins, Wanda is survived by several nieces and nephews; special friend, Charlene Purgason; as well as her beloved cat, Victoria. A Special Thanks to her care takers Bonnie Phillips, Sandy Petree and Roberta Kerschierter. Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with service to follow at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. A graveside service will be held at Berry Highland South Cemetery, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 am with pastors, Charlie McNutt, Sevier Heights Church and Randy Carver, Heavenly View Church, officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Highway

Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
