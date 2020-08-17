Wanda Edmondson

1/1
Knoxville - Wanda Mae, Allen Edmondson - age 91, departed this life peacefully, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at home. There are no words adequate enough to explain how much she was loved by her children. She was a long-time member of Eastwood Baptist Church where she played the piano by ear. She lived her life to the fullest and filled it with much laughter and love. Preceded in death by her father and mother, Wellie (Papa) and Mary Mays; brothers, Harold Mays, Clyde Mays, Albert Mays, and Earl Mays; sisters, Cora Armstrong, Grace Lusby, and Edith Miller; husbands, R.B. Allen and B.J. Edmondson; grandsons, Michael Allen and Jake Lester. Survived by daughters, Cathy (Pat) Webber, Debbie (Kenny) Lester; sons Larry (Jama) Allen, Mike (Linda) Allen, Kenny (Angie) Allen, Scott (Vicki) Allen; 21 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. A special thanks to her caregivers Sandra, Lora and Vicky. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service and burial. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
