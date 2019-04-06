|
Wanda F. Cherry
Knoxville, TN
Wanda F. Cherry - age 73 of Knoxville, TN, died peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Northshore Heights, a caring and loving
community. Wanda lived life to the fullest, she loved music and to sing, she loved to travel, and spending time with family and friends. She loved nature by caring for God's creation through planting trees and gardening. Wanda is survived by her son, Steve and spouse Kristy Cherry; daughter, Angie and spouse Jeff Brown, son; Jason and spouse Frankie Cherry; and son, Francis Cherry. Wanda has eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. Wanda was one of seven siblings; brother, Lowell and spouse Cindy Mitchell; sister, Evelyn and spouse Robert Dockery; brother, Sammy and spouse Karen Mitchell; brother, Marvin and spouse Kathy Mitchell. Wanda is preceded in death by her sister, Shirley and spouse Benny Patty; brother, George Mitchell; and special angel, great grandson Pierson Chase Brown. From her birth on June 6, 1945 until her death, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and kindness. She will forever be missed. The Cherry family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Northshore Heights for their attentiveness and loving care. Family, friends, and
others whose lives Wanda touched are invited to Bridges Funeral Home for visitation on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with services immediately following with Chaplain A.D. Baxter officiating. Following the service, we will travel in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019