Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Calling hours
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Campbell Memorial Gardens
Wanda Fay Reynolds

Wanda Fay Reynolds Obituary
Wanda Fay Reynolds

Nashville - Wanda Fay Williams Reynolds, age 77, of Nashville formerly of Jacksboro passed away Sunday May 24, 2020. She was a life time member of Lakewood Baptist Church in Nashville, retired from Tennessee Department of Transportation, and 1960 Graduate of Jacksboro High School. She was preceded in death by husband: Clarence Reynolds on April 12, 2020; parents, Harvey and Leona Hatmaker Williams; sister, Betty Hagler and brother, Marvin Williams.

Survivors

Sons: Scott, Alan, Larry and Eric Reynolds

2 Grandchildren: Tiffany and Zach Reynolds

Brothers: Mark and H.L. Williams

Sisters: Nancy Coombes and Trish Andel

Several nieces and nephews

Family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020
