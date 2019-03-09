Services
Wanda Faye Hobbs, one of the Lord's angels was called home at the age of 73 on March 6, 2019 and now Heaven is sounding a little sweeter. She was blessed with an amazingly beautiful voice. With her husband Dale, they started Straightways and was able to bless many with their ministry over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee and Ora Whitted; son, Tim Hobbs; grandson, Donnie Hobbs, and several siblings. Survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Dale Hobbs; son, Roger and Sherri Hobbs; daughter, Tracy and Scott Cole; grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy, Meggan, Samantha, Billy and Karoline, eight great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Whitted; sister, Vera Tolliver, several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Walter Turner and many, many dear friends. Special thanks to everyone of the church families for their love, compassion and prayers. Family will receive friends Sunday at Weaver's chapel from 5:00- 7:00 pm with service to follow. Rev. Scott Allen officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, 1:45 pm at Piney Grove Cemetery for a 2:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralsrvices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
