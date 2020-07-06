1/1
Wanda Faye Phillips Bullen
Wanda Faye Phillips Bullen

Knoxville - Wanda Faye Phillips Bullen, age 67 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Angel Gail Watson and John David Henry, III, parents, Bryan and Agnus Phillips, and several other family members.

Survivors: husband, Ralph Edward Bullen, Sons: John Henry, Jr. and James Bullen; Daughters: Ellen LoCurto, Candy Latham, and Kelly Bullen; Grandchildren: Charles, Max, and Austin Latham, David, Jayce, and Ellie Faye Henry, Buford Watson, Alivia and Alyssa LoCurto; Great Grandchildren: Izzabella Wiggins and Traci Latham; Several brothers and sisters.

Funeral service 2 PM Wednesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. David Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Highland South Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home 122, Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
