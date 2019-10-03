|
Wanda G. Douglas
Knoxville - Wanda Douglas passed peacefully September 29th in Asheville, North Carolina. Born to French and Lena Goddard, Wanda grew up in South Knoxville and graduated from Young High School. She married her high school sweetheart Carroll Douglas and followed him where his college education and career took them, including stops in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Fort Benning, Ormond Beach, Gainesville, Florida and retirement in Sevier County. Her final years were spent near family in Asheville. She joined and faithfully attended United Methodist churches wherever she lived: First UMC in Knoxville, Colonial Heights UMC, Trinity UMC in Gainesville, and Sevierville First UMC.
Wanda was known for being a great neighbor, willing hostess, her extreme generosity, and love of UT sports. She co-chaired the March of Dimes Mothers' March in Gainesville in the early 70's and was regularly seen serving at the Sevier County Food Ministry. She was always willing to give to those with needs, whether it was food, clothing, toiletries, or travel expenses to visit a newborn grandchild across the country.
Wanda's love of all things Vols can only be understood by those who are "from here." She and Carroll attended UT football, basketball, baseball, softball, swimming, track, and any other competition that involved women's or men's sports teams. She was tabbed as the 3 millionth Lady Vol Basketball fan. Her office at the University of Florida was conspicuously decorated in orange and white.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Carroll R Douglas, parents Albert French Goddard and Lena Goddard and sister Alberta Allred. Survivors include son Scott Douglas of Asheville, granddaughter Lily Douglas, special niece Sherry Smith, great-niece Lauren Robinson, great-nephew Zachary Smith, and step-granddaughters Kim Blake and Kelly Smoot.
Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville TN, on October 5, 2019 at 10:00am with the Rev. Jim Bailes will be officiating the services.
Contributions can be made in Wanda's memory to the Sevier County Food Ministry, 890 Old Knoxville Hwy, Sevierville TN 37862.
