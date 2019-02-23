Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Resources
Wanda Jane Hurst Obituary
Wanda Jane Hurst

Knoxville, TN

Wanda Freshour Hurst went home to be with her heavenly father on February 21, 2019. She was a member of Pratts Chapel Baptist Church in Knoxville, and currently attended Hansard's Chapel United Methodist in Union County. Preceded in death by parents Lillian and John Freshour; husband Horace Hurst; son Bill Hurst; daughter Sandy Johnson; son-in-law Jess Johnson; and brothers Jim, J.P., Joe Freshour. Survivors are daughter Nancy Hurst; daughter-in-law Kathalene Hurst; grandchildren Denae (Wayne) Oglesby, David Hurst, Janet Johnson, Joe (Denise) Johnson, and Sabrina Taylor Fields; step grandchildren Tiffany Stephens and Zach Chambers; great-grandchildren Cade, Ty, and Layne Hurst and Gabe Cope; sister Joyce (Bill) Maples; many nieces and nephews; special friends JoAnn Freshour, and Bernice Farrington; and many other special friends. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Amedysis Hospice, Amanda, Amy, Shelly, and the other caregivers. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until 4:00pm Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Memorial service will begin at 4:00pm Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home with Rev. Jay Richardson officiating. In lieu of flowers family has requested memorial donations be made to Interfaith Health Clinic at http://www.interfaithhealthclinic.org/give-online.html . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
