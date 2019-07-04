|
|
Wanda Jo Anderson
Corryton - Wanda Jo Clapp Anderson age 82, of Corryton, passed away on July 1, 2019 surrounded by her family one day before her 83rd birthday. She was the sixth of nine children born to William Dona Clapp and Georgiella Mae Troutman Clapp and the last to survive. She was a graduate of Gibbs High School (class of 1954) and Knoxville Business College. She was a long-time member of Fairview Baptist Church and Order of Eastern Star.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Don, Jr., Charles, Dr. James, Walter, and David Clapp; sisters, Ruth French, Glenda Phelps, and Agnes Boatman.
Survivors: husband of 62 and a half years, William H. Anderson; children, Teresa and Bryan Elder, Melissa Carden, and Paul Anderson; grandchildren, Ashley and Matthew Carden; best friend who was like a sister, Berniece Hackler and husband John; several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her nieces, Sheila Emory and Belinda Phelps for their love and support.
Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. in Stevens Chapel with Rev. Wayne Davis officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund, 7424 Fairview Road, Corryton, TN 37721. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Wanda's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 4 to July 5, 2019