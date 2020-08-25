1/1
Wanda K. Lambert Whetsell
Knoxville - Wanda K. Lambert Whetsell of Knoxville, age 82, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Marie Lambert; brothers, Floyd Lambert Jr. & Glen Lambert; sister, Lois Lambert Fletcher; and infant son, Randall Lawrence Whetsell. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roy Whetsell; siblings, Donald Lambert, Buddy Lambert, Harold Lambert, Peggy Lambert Burris and David Lambert; children, Roger Whetsell and Stephanie Long; grandchildren, Parker Clayton Long and Ethan Lawrence Long. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faithway Baptist Church, Attn: Victory Sunday School Class, 4402 Crippen Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
