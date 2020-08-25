Wanda K. Lambert Whetsell
Knoxville - Wanda K. Lambert Whetsell of Knoxville, age 82, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Marie Lambert; brothers, Floyd Lambert Jr. & Glen Lambert; sister, Lois Lambert Fletcher; and infant son, Randall Lawrence Whetsell. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roy Whetsell; siblings, Donald Lambert, Buddy Lambert, Harold Lambert, Peggy Lambert Burris and David Lambert; children, Roger Whetsell and Stephanie Long; grandchildren, Parker Clayton Long and Ethan Lawrence Long. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faithway Baptist Church, Attn: Victory Sunday School Class, 4402 Crippen Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
