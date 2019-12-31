Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Powell - Kennedy, Wanda Louise Russell 73 of Powell, TN was called Home to be with Jesus and to be reunited with her son, Joseph Jr. Monday, December 30, 2019. Wanda was a longtime member of Ramsey Church of God. She retired from St. John's Neumann Catholic School after 22 years of faithful service. Wanda was devoted to her family, church, and work. She was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Anna Mae Russell; son, Joseph Kennedy Jr.; 6 brothers; 1 sister. Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph Kennedy Sr.; children, Janice Kennedy Starnes, Joanna (Danny) Davis, Judy Kennedy Moore, Jeannette (Chris) Bradley, Jerry (Leslie) Kennedy; daughter-in-law, Denise Kennedy; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother; Fred Allen Russell; sisters; Geneva (Charles) Burchfield, Carolyn (Stanley Sr.) Kasior; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, January 3rd from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Rev. James Dunn and Rev. James Mount Jr. officiating. Burial will take place Saturday, January 4th at 11am at Lynnhurst Cemetery, meeting at the Chapel at 10:45am to go in procession to the graveside.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
