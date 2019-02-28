Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Neathawk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lorene Scarborough Neathawk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wanda Lorene Scarborough Neathawk Obituary
Wanda Lorene Scarborough Neathawk

Powell, TN

Wanda Lorene Scarborough Neathawk, 85, of Powell, TN., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

surrounded by her family. She accepted Jesus as Savior and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Powell in 1939. She has been a faithful member there for 80 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Bertha Peters Scarborough. Left to mourn her passing: her husband of 70 years, Earl Neathawk; daughter Debbie McCoy; son Mike Neathawk; granddaughter Melissa (Bo) Gerhardt; great-grandchildren Caleb, Elizabeth, Hunter & LeeAnn.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Shere Conway, of Oak Ridge family Physicians, for her exceptional care of Mrs. Neathawk and to Covenant Hospice, of Oak Ridge, for their kindness and support.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm in the chapel of Woodhaven Funeral Home; with the funeral to follow at 7 pm. Pastor Phil Jones will officiate. Interment will be Friday morning at 10:00 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens is located at 160 Edgemoor Road, Claxton, TN 37849.

To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.

Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Neathawk Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now