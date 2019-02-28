|
Wanda Lorene Scarborough Neathawk
Powell, TN
Wanda Lorene Scarborough Neathawk, 85, of Powell, TN., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019
surrounded by her family. She accepted Jesus as Savior and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Powell in 1939. She has been a faithful member there for 80 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Bertha Peters Scarborough. Left to mourn her passing: her husband of 70 years, Earl Neathawk; daughter Debbie McCoy; son Mike Neathawk; granddaughter Melissa (Bo) Gerhardt; great-grandchildren Caleb, Elizabeth, Hunter & LeeAnn.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Shere Conway, of Oak Ridge family Physicians, for her exceptional care of Mrs. Neathawk and to Covenant Hospice, of Oak Ridge, for their kindness and support.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm in the chapel of Woodhaven Funeral Home; with the funeral to follow at 7 pm. Pastor Phil Jones will officiate. Interment will be Friday morning at 10:00 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens is located at 160 Edgemoor Road, Claxton, TN 37849.
To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.
Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Neathawk Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019