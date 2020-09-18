Wanda Lou Cate Arnold
Knoxville - Wanda Lou Cate Arnold, age 90, of Knoxville, formerly of Jefferson County, TN passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Wanda was a member of West Park Baptist Church of Knoxville. She had a life long interest in needlework, and was a member of EGA (Embroider's Guild of America) since 1980. She was president of the guild in 1995 and 1996. An exhibition of her work was on recent display at the Broadway Studio and Gallery. She retired from Rohm & Haas (Knoxville), and served on the Board of Trustees at the Rohm & Haas Credit Union. She was a graduate of Carson-Newman, Class of 1952.
She was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Ruthie Grace Cate; son, Michael Douglass; daughter, Melanie Cate Thurmer; and sisters, Mary Cate Jones and Earlene Cate Cook.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Danny) Meredith of Talbott; son, Jeff (Shari) Cate of Knoxville; son-in-law, Sidney Thurmer; grandsons, Alex (Julie) Cate, John (Macqueline) Meredith, Spencer Cate, Mark Cate; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Todd) Mounts; great-grandsons, Tyler Cate, Cory Cate, Jackson Mounts, and John Mounts; great-granddaughters, Addison Mcdaniel, Harper Pickney, and Berkleigh Foss; acknowledgements to long-time and special friend, Carol Warren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 20 with a funeral service immediately following at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Reverend Sam Polson officiating. Interment will be held 4:30 pm at Piney Grove Cemetery in Strawberry Plains.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 4708 Papermill Dr. NW, Knoxville, TN 37909.
