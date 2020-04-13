Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Wanda Lynn

Wanda Lynn Obituary
Wanda Lynn

Oak Ridge - Wanda Reiordan Lynn, 71, of Oak Ridge passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born May 3, 1948 in Oliver Springs, TN, the daughter of Carl William Reiordan Sr., and Lois Johnson Reiordan.

Mrs. Lynn's greatest treasures were her family and she enjoyed spending time and making memories with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Glenda Reiordan.

She is survived by her husband, Johnnie J. Lynn with whom she just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary on March 19th.

She is also survived by 3 sons, Michael R. Lynn, James Tommy Lynn and David S. Lynn and wife Sherry, all of Oak Ridge;

Brother, Carl Reiordan Jr of Oak Ridge; sisters, Gail Martin and Pat Blanton of Oak Ridge and Janie LeTellier of Kingston; and her grandchildren, Nathan Lynn of Miamisburg, OH, Connor Lynn of Oak Ridge, Taylor Lynn of Seymour, Kendra Lynn and Gage Lynn of Oak Ridge.

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Lynn will be cremated and her ashes will be buried in Oak Ridge Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Association. Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
